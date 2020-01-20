BJP top leadership reaches party headquarters in Delhi ahead of nomination process for national president

Ahead of the nomination process for the election of BJP national president, senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari on Monday reached the party headquarters here at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, leaders, state chiefs and general secretaries are also present there.

As per the party sources, BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to be the party chief and would be elected unopposed. Nadda will also file his nomination today.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda will replace Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet and had been serving as party chief till now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the newly elected BJP president later today at the party headquarters.

Speaking about the election process, BJP leader Dushyant Gautam said: "If there will be a single nomination then the name of the new BJP national president will be announced today itself. But in case, there will be two nominations, then the election process will be conducted tomorrow."