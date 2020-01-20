Pariksha Pe Charcha 3.0: PM Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact, students, on reducing stress ahead of Board exams during the third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

PM Modi will answer all the questions posed by students, who have been selected across the country based on their submission in an essay writing competition which was held by the Ministry of Human Resource Development ( MDRD).

He will be addressing 2,000 students in the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi today at 11 am. The interaction is a part of ' 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2020 in which the PM will interact with students about exams, related stress and some aspects of student life.

The programme will be telecasted live on Doordarshan, MHRD YouTube channel, MyGov, and NaMo App.



The first edition of PPC was held in 2018, the year when PM Modi written book about how to manage stress during exams ' 'Exam Warrior' was launched.

The second edition took place last year, in a parent from the audience stood up and complained about her son avoiding studies and was addicted to online games, Modi replied "PUBG-wala hai kya? (Is he a PUBG gamer?)" to laughter from everyone in the audience. In the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' parents, teachers and college students were also invited to participate in the programme.

This is the third year when Narendra Modi will be interacting with the students who will be appearing for the board exams in 2020 and 2021.