BJP can't decide on our citizenship, will not fill NPR form: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Singh Yadav on Sunday said that the BJP cannot decide on anyone`s citizenship and added that he will not fill National Population Register (NPR) form.

"Samajwadis want to save the Constitution. On the other hand, BJP wants to abolish the Constitution. Much of this pretence is done to divert attention. Do young people want employment or NPR?" Yadav said while addressing a gathering of party`s student wing leaders.

"No one from BJP can decide whether we are citizens or not. If the need arises, I will be the first one who will not fill any form, but the question is you will support or not. We will not fill the NPR form. What will you do? NRC and NPR are against poor and minority," he said.

NPR snowballed into conspiracy after Opposition parties alleged that NPR is the first step towards the creation of the National Register Citizens (NRIC).

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah denied any link between the two exercises.

Yadav claimed that more than 300 BJP MLAs are angry with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Samajwadis are not afraid of FIR. When the Chief Minister himself withdraws the cases filed against him, then the cases filed against you will also be withdrawn if the Samajwadi government is formed," he added.

The Samajwadi Party president said that BJP is responsible for the current economic crisis.

"Demonetisation caused problems for small businesses. Further, the businesses are closing down due to the imposition of GST. The economy has reached the ICU. For all this, BJP is responsible," he said.