Pakistan violates ceasefire on Line of Control in J&K's Kupwara

At a time when India is engaged with China in the biggest stand-off between two armies in the eastern sector of Ladakh since 1962, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Pakistan Army is trying to heighten tension along Line of Control (LoC), by targeting villages and forward posts.

"Indian Army is retaliating befittingly", sources said.

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in J&K with impunity during the last one month.

This has caused serious hardships to hundreds of border residents whose lives and livelihood are threatened by shells raining from across the LoC.

(With inputs from agencies)