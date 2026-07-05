/Pakistan-occupied Kashmir man sent back month after he crossed border to meet Snapchat lover in J&K's Uri

A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been sent back by Indiaa month after he illegally crossed border to meet Snapchat lover from a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. The man identified as Zeeshan Mir, a resident of Muzaffarabad district in PoK fell in love with Iram Majeed, a resident of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, after the two connected on Snapchat. After completing the investigation and security procedures, Mir was handed over to Pakistan Army officials at the Kaman Aman Setu crossing on July 4 (Saturday). Approximately a month ago, on Jun 1, Indian Army spotted him approaching from the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Silikote area of Uri and detained him. According to army officials, the online romance eventually prompted Mir to cross the LoC illegally in a bid to meet her.

What actually happened?

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The two reportedly started talking since May 2025 and with Iram confessing: "I can’t really say when it happened, but before we knew it, we had fallen in love." Sometime around May 30-31, Mir crossed the border into Indian side and texted Iram: “Main pahunch chuka hoon (I have arrived).” Iram rushed to meet him but by then, he landed into Army checkpoint where questioning began. After initial probe, on May 31, the Army issued an announcement: An “intruder from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” had been apprehended while he was crossing the LoC in Kashmir’s Uri sector. The soldiers had maintained “restraint while challenging the intruder” and, later in the evening, handed the youth over to the police for “legal proceedings.” On July 4 after sending him back, India Army officials said that Mir was treated with dignity, compassion and due care during his stay in India.

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Silikote is the last village on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) and Iram is from Tilawari village, which is some 100 metres from the border. Iram’s mother Afroza Begum said that initially the family was angry but then Indian Army intervened, and pointed out that this boy had taken all this trouble just to be with her. " It forced me to think about my wish…I have always wished for a son. God has sent us one. We only hope he is released and allowed to stay here.” Now, with him going back, Iram says she knows he would come back.

Another Seema Haider kind of story?