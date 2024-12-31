An Indian man was arrested in Pakistan after he illegally crossed the border to meet a woman he fell in love with on Facebook. The man hails from the Aligarh district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and has been identified as 30-year-old Badal Babu. He was arrested by Pakistan's Punjab Police in Mandi Bahauddin city.

Pakistani authorities said that Babu revealed during the investigation that he wanted to meet the woman after developing a romantic relationship with her. He travelled there without any valid visa or travel documents. He was arrested on December 27. Babu was arrested under Sections 13 and 14 of Pakistan's Foreigners Act, 1946.

A Pakistan court has remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody and he is expected to reappear in court on January 10, 2025.

The investigation further revealed that it was Babu's third attempt to cross the border illegally, and he had previously tried it twice.

Authorities are now investigating if Babu's sole motive to cross the border was a romantic relationship or some other as well.

This is not the first time an Indian man tried crossing borders to meet his lover. In July this year, another man from Uttar Pradesh tried to reach Pakistan illegally to meet his lover he met online.

A similar case had rocked the internet when a Pakistani woman named Seema Haider crossed borders in 2023 with her children to unite with her love named Sachin.

(With inputs from agencies)