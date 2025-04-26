Seema Haider, who crossed the border to marry an Indian man, Sachin Meena, appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to deport her to Pakistan, saying that she's "India's daughter-in-law" and does not want to go to Pakistan.

"I was Pakistan's daughter, but now I'm India's daughter-in-law," Seema Haider said, fearing deportation from India after the Indian government suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals.

Seema Haider made headlines in 2023 when she left Pakistan to marry her Indian lover, Sachin. However, she was already married in Pakistan but she illegally entered India via Nepal along with her four children.

Seema was arrested in July 2023 for illegally entering India. Her Husband Sachin too was arrested for providing shelter to an illegal immigrant, but they were later released on bail.

India took major actions against Pakistan after Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

"I do not want to go to Pakistan. I appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and UP CM Yogi (Adityanath) to let me stay in India," Seema said, in a video making rounds on social media, PTI reported.

She also claimed that she had adopted Hinduism now after marrying Sachin.

Moreover, her lawyer is hopeful that she will be allowed to live in India, as she is no longer a Pakistani citizen.

"Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre's directive should not apply to her," Advocate AP Singh told PTI on Thursday.

Seema Haider further urged, "I appeal to Modi ji and Yogi ji that I am in their refuge now. I was Pakistan's daughter but now I'm the daughter-in-law of India. Let me stay here."

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 27 tourists, the Indian government announced the suspension of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme. Pakistani nationals living in India on such visas will have to leave the country.

