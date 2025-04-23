A day after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district in which 26 people were killed, the Indian government amongst other measures decided on Wednesday (April 23) said that Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme. Pakistani nationals living in India on such visas will also have to leave the country within 48 hours, the ministry of external affairs said in a briefing.

Advertisment

Speaking after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Foreign Secretary Vikam Misri said, "Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India."

What is SAARC visa suspended by India?

SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme allows certain categories of dignitaries to be issued a special travel document. This exempts them from the need for visas and other travelling documents.

Advertisment

Currently, 24 categories of people, including dignitaries, judges of higher courts, parliamentarians, senior officials, businessmen, journalists and sportsmen fall in this list.

Other measures taken by India

In the wake of the attack the Indian government has also decided to immediately suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 until "Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism". The Integrated Check Post at Attari will also be closed with immediate effect, said Misri

Advertisment

The Pahalgam attack

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past, 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists in the Baisaran meadow on Tuesday. Known as ‘mini-Switzerland', Baisaran is located at a distance of 5 kilometres from the main centre of Pahalgam.

The meadow is accessible only by foot or ponies and is also a popular trekking location. The rugged, steep, difficult to traverse terrain made it a likely target by terrorists. Also there were no vehicles available nearby and no structures to hide when the attack unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, reported The Mint.