One terrorist killed during an infiltration attempt near LoC in Kupwara

Indian Army today foiled an Infiltration attempt of terrorists in the forward area of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district. One terrorist has been killed in the operation and searches are still continuing in the area. The Indian army said that alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected the movement of three terrorists across their own side of the Line of Control, while the terrorists were approaching the LoC Fence.

''Indian Army eliminated an infiltration attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar sector on the night of 15/16 Feb 23, thereby preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir valley and successfully maintaining higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the Line of Control,'' said PRO Defence, Srinagar.

''On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in the successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. The injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK, along with the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness,'' he added.

However, a thorough Joint Search Operation was launched along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the area resulting in the recovery of one dead terrorist, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantities of war-like stores.

''Continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of Ceasefire understanding,'' said PRO Defence, Srinagar.

The search operation in the area still continues.

