'Not bats, but batman': Indian Army takes dig at China in post saluting martyrs

"They are not the bats, they are the batman," was the message of Northern Command, Indian Army, to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan Valley last week and to take a dig at China.

"The Saga of #DhruvaWarriors and The Lions of #BiharRegiment. Born to fight.They are not the bats. They are the Batman. After every #Monday, there will be a #Tuesday. Bajrang Bali Ki Jai," the tweet of the Northern Command said.

Also read | India, China military commanders to hold talks along LAC after Galwan Valley clash

The post was shared on Saturday after the Indian Prime Minister praised the valour of 20 Indian soldiers of Bihar regiment, who lost their lives last week following an intense battle with Chinese troops.

Also read | China lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash: VK Singh

In the video that is described as "The Batman" series and created by Major Akhill Pratap, it was described how the Bihar regiment showed their bravery in Kargil 21 years ago.

"It's Monday buddy, there will be a Tuesday", the video said, referring to the killings that happened last week late on Monday.

"They are not the bats, they are the batman", the video in end said, taking a dig on the emergence of coronavirus that many say originated from bats in China.

