India, China military commanders to hold talks along LAC after Galwan Valley clash

After Indian and Chinese troops clashed at the border in Ladakh, newswire ANI quoting Army sources said that corps commander-level meeting will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) opposite Chushul to discuss the ongoing dispute in Ladakh.

India and Chinese troops had clashed in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. PTI sources said defence minister during a meeting with top military commanders ordered troops to maintain a strict vigil on Chinese activities at the border.

China's People's Liberation Army hasn't yet revealed its causality figures even as the state-run Global Times last week had said there were casualties on the Chinese side.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria on Saturday said the IAF is "well prepared" and "suitably deployed" to counter any security challenges along the border with China amid reports of Indian fighter jets and troops being moved to the border.

Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in eastern Ladakh in a violent face-off on May 5-6 earlier. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9 even as both sides claimed that the situation was getting back to normal.

However, on June 15, both armies clashed as Indian soldiers were killed in action.

