New Delhi, India

Indian Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with 19 other BJP Members of Parliament (MPs), including senior leaders like Giriraj Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were absent during the introduction of the One Nation, One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha. The BJP had issued a three-line whip, requiring all MPs to be present for the session. Their absence has raised concerns, and the party is reportedly planning to issue notices to hold these lawmakers accountable for not following party instructions.

A bill with political significance

The One Nation, One Election Bill is a key part of the government's plan to hold elections across India at the same time. Introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the bill passed its first stage in the Lok Sabha after a 90-minute debate. Despite strong opposition criticism, the bill received 269 votes in favour and 198 against it.

Opposition parties called the bill "dictatorial" and said it threatens India’s federal structure. However, the government argued that the bill would not affect the powers or independence of states. Meghwal reassured the House that the bill follows constitutional principles and does not harm India’s democracy.

Opposition's strong criticism

The opposition, including Congress leader Manickam Tagore, questioned the bill’s legitimacy, claiming it failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Tagore argued that the government had not garnered the 307 votes needed to push the bill through.

Shashi Tharoor from the Congress party echoed similar concerns, cautioning the government against pushing too hard for the bill’s implementation without adequate support.

The bill is expected to be referred to a joint committee, which will include representatives from all parties based on their strength in the House. This will give the BJP the largest representation on the committee, potentially allowing them to lead deliberations on the bill’s future.

