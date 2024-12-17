New Delhi, India

One Nation One Election bill was admitted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday afternoon (December 17) amid fierce condemnation from the opposition parties. 269 MPs voted in favour of the bill, while 198 voted against it in the Parliament.

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal introduced two bills that would allow simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and assemblies of states and Union Territories.

After the bill was introduced, it was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussion.

The opposition slammed the bill introduced by the BJP, calling it "anti-constitutional" and an "attack on democracy".

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee said that this is nothing less than an unashamed attack on democracy, adding that the bill is seizing people's fundamental rights to vote regularly.

“The BJP’s brazen attempt to introduce a constitutional amendment bill today, while the constitution debate is still underway in Parliament, is nothing short of an unashamed attack on democracy. The One Nation One Election bill seeks to rob the people of their fundamental right to vote regularly,” Banerjee posted on X.

'Anti-constitutional'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the bill as "anti-constitutional", adding that it is against federalism.

“Anti-constitutional bill, it is against the federalism of our nation. We are opposing the bill,” Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.

'An attempt to remove regional parties from power'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan also slammed the bill, alleging that it is unconstitutional and is an attempt to put one government in place and remove regional parties from power.

"One Nation One Election is not a practical bill. It is unconstitutional. They want one government. The BJP doesn’t want state governments. Do they have the majority to run the government for the next five years? This government will fall, we are waiting. The BJP is planning to remove Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu from politics and capture Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Regional parties should understand that this is an attempt to remove them from power," Elangovan said.

