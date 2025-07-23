/Muslim population in Assam will match Hindus by 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that the minority Muslim population in the state will be almost equal to Hindus by 2041 if the current growth rate continues. Sarma made the remark during a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Dibrugarh.

He added that as per the 2011 survey, the Muslim population in Assam was 34 per cent, out of which, 31 per cent were those who had migrated to the state. He further said that out of the total Muslims in the state, only three per cent were indigenous Assamese Muslims.



“This is not my take, it is just the Census result. Today as per the 2011 Census, 34 per cent of the population is Muslim,” Sarma said, when asked whether indigenous people of Assam will become a minority in the state after a few years.

“...then the 31 per cent are the Muslims who had migrated to Assam. And if you project that for 2021, 2031 and 2041, you will come to almost a 50:50 position. I am just stating what the statistical census report says,” he said.

What does 2011 census say

As per the 2011 Census, Muslims constituted 34.22 per cent (1.07 crore) of Assam’s total population of 3.12 crores, while Hindus made up approximately 61.47 per cent, with a population of 1.92 crore.

The BJP has consistently raised concerns over demographic shifts in the state. It points out that the number of Muslim-majority districts rose from six in 2001 to nine in 2011, and claims that it has further increased to at least 11, however, the 2021 census data is still pending.

In 2001, Assam had 23 districts. Out of them, six—Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Nagaon, Karimganj and Hailakandi— had Muslim-majority population.

In 2011, the number of districts in the state increased to 27 and the districts with Muslim majority population also rose to nine, including Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Bongaigaon and Darrang.

‘10 lakh acres of land encroached in Assam’

Responding to a question about the eviction drives, Sarma said that around 29 lakh bighas (almost 10 lakh acres) of land are under encroachment in the state.

“Eviction drives will continue... (but) I cannot do planning for so much land. My lifespan will be over, but then also the entire encroached land will not be vacated,” he added.