Morning News Brief: Coronavirus toll, London stabbing and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Death toll in coronavirus rises to 361 as man dies in Philippines





The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped to 361 on Monday as authorities continued to grapple with the virus.

I am sure the people of Bolivia are crying for me: Morales

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, was in power for almost 14 years.

UK promises sweeping reform to system after terror stabbing

After an Islamist extremist stabbed two people in London yesterday, the British government has promised strict action against not only the perpetrator but also a rehaul of the system.

La Liga: Fati and Messi connection sees Barcelona hold on against Levante

Ansu Fati became the youngest player ever to score a brace in La Liga on Sunday by capitalising on two brilliant Lionel Messi assists to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Levante.

BAFTA 2020: '1917' wins best film and best director, best actor Joaquin Phoenix talks of lack of diversity

First World War drama '1917' was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony that made headlines for a glaring lack of diversity among nominees.

Brexit: What do the common people think?