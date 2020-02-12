Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll rises, Sanders leads in US primary & more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Feb 12, 2020, 07.51 AM(IST)

Morning news brief Photograph:( Agencies )

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

A virus can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist action: WHO

World Health Organization director, Dr Sylvie Briand said that according to scientific studies, virus is similar to the one found in bats.

Bernie Sanders takes early lead in New Hampshire primary as Biden lags behind

With 25 per cent of precincts reporting, Sanders led with 28 per cent and Pete Buttigieg, the moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 23 per cent.

Didn't deserve to be on winning side in the series: Kohli after ODI whitewash

Virat Kohli

 

Kohli, who reprimanded his players for poor fielding several times during the match, said it was a fair result

Opinion: AAP sweeps Delhi again - a victory of welfare politics over nationalism

 

Unlike the BJP, the AAP decided to bat straight. It kept its campaign simple by seeking votes on the work done in the last five years. 

 

Watch Gravitas: Trump to visit India - What's on agenda?

