Didn't deserve to be on winning side in the series: Kohli after ODI whitewash

Indian captain Virat Kohli criticised his teammates after India suffered a five-wicket hammering and a series whitewash to Kiwis on Tuesday.

Put to bat first India made 296 for seven with KL Rahul scoring a century.

New Zealand, which suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat in the recent Twenty20 series, reached the target with 17 balls to spare.

Kohli, who reprimanded his players for poor fielding several times during the match, said it was a fair result.

"We didn't deserve to be on the winning side at all in the series," he said.

"We haven't played so badly, but if you don't grab chances at this level then teams are going to hurt you.

"We didn't show enough composure under pressure. New Zealand did."

It was the first time India have been whitewashed in a bilateral ODI series of three or more matches since 1989 and the only time it has ever happened against New Zealand.

Kohli said he wanted India to display an improved mentality during the Tests.

"I'm very, very excited because of the championship every match has that much more importance and we have a really good, balanced team in Test cricket," he said.

"We definitely feel we can win the series here but we obviously need to step onto the park with the right kind of mindset."