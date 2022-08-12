Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

A migrant labourer from India’s northeastern Bihar state was shot dead by terrorists in northern Jammu and Kashmir state.

The attack took place at Soadnara Sumbal in Bandipore district around Thursday midnight. The labourer, identified as Mohd Amrez, hailed from Madhepura, and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

It comes days ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

The latest attack comes a day after four Indian soldiers were killed by terrorists when they struck an Army camp in the Rajouri district.

The two attackers, believed to be from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, were gunned down in the shootout after the pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of 'fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

This was the first major attack on an army facility in Jammu and Kashmir since February 2018, when terrorists attacked the Sunjwan camp in the Jammu region.

PTI news agency quoted J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh as saying that the two terrorists appeared to be foreigners, but their identity is yet to be identified.

The army recovered two AK-47 rifles along with nine magazines and 300 rounds, five grenades and other “administrative stores’’.

