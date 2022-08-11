India: Army Rifleman makes supreme sacrifice fighting terror, differently-abled parents left bereaved 

On Thursday, India woke up to the tragic news of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in the northernmost region of the country, where two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Indian Army company operating base. While both terrorists were neutralized in the operation, three Indian army soldiers made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers were left injured.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad from Rajasthan, Rifleman Manoj Kumar from Haryana and Rifleman Lakshmanan D from Tamil Nadu are the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Hailing from the village T Pudupatti in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in southern India, Rifleman D Lakshmanan leaves behind differently-abled parents. While his mother is hearing-impaired, his father is immobile and the family was being run on the income earned by the soldier.

"We are proud of his(Lakshman's) sacrifice, it was his strong desire to serve in the Army. He was a lovable darling of our village... He leaves behind a hearing-impaired mother and an immobile father. Their family was making ends meet with his income. Hope that his brother gets a Government job" Bhamapriya, the slain soldier's cousin said.

The mortal remains of the slain soldier are expected to be brought to the village on Friday.



