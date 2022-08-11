Terrorists attack Army base in J&K; suicide attack foiled

A day after security forces killed a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Kashmir's Budgam district, reports said at least two terrorists were killed as they tried to enter an Army camp near Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Reports said at least three army personnel were also killed in action during the encounter with terrorists. At least three soldiers were also injured during the attack and were shifted to hospital.

Indian Army officials said the two terrorists wanted to carry out a suicide attack on the Army company operating at the base. The attack was carried out on the Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit in Pargal located in Darhal area of Rajouri.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh informed that terrorists tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal as security forces opened fire. The security forces quickly cordoned off the area. The attack comes just days ahead of India's 75th Independence Day to be celebrated on August 15.

Security forces in Kashmir's Budgam district had killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist named Lateef Rather on Wednesday. Two more terrorists were also killed during the encounter. Lateef Rather was allegedly involved in the killing of TV actor Ambreen Bhat and Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat in May.

J&K police claimed at least 80 terrorists were still active in the Kashmir Valley.

