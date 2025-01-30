The Uttar Pradesh state government has implemented stricter measures at Maha Kumbh Mela following the stampede incident on Wednesday (Jan 29) that claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60 others.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, the stampede occurred when pilgrims started pushing against the barricades in a bid to reach the holy water of Triveni Sangam on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya.

The administration has introduced five major changes in order to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Key changes in guidelines

Complete No-Vehicle Zone: All types of vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering the Maha Kumbh fair area.

VVIP Passes Cancelled: Special passes for vehicle entry will no longer be permitted to ensure there are no exceptions.

One-Way Traffic: A one-way traffic system has been implemented to manage to movement of devotees smoothly.

Vehicle Entry Restrictions: Vehicles from neighbouring districts of Prayagraj will now be stopped at district borders to decrease congestion.

No Four-Wheeler Entry Until February 4: Entry of four-wheeler vehicles will be banned until February 4 to maintain order.

UP CM issues guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.

Among the key measures and directives ordered by the UP CM is the deployment of seasoned officials, including Ashish Goyal, the Divisional Commissioner during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, former ADA Vice Chairman. According to an official statement, this was done to bolster arrangements and provide enhanced oversight.

Furthermore, five Special Secretary-level officers and Superintendent-of-Police-level officers have been tasked with overseeing the management and security operations until February 12.

The state government has announced that a three-member judicial commission will be formed to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede. The commission will be headed by Justice Harsh Kumar and will also include former Director General VK Gupta and retired IAS officer VK Singh as members.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Next Amrit Snan Date

The next Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh 2025 will take place on the occasion of Basant Panchami on February 3.

For this day, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police have been instructed to conduct a detailed assessment of preparations.

“Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami,” said CM Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies)