A massive gathering at Sangam Nose, one of the holiest sites of the Maha Kumbh Mela, resulted in a stampede in India's Prayagraj during the early hours of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Wednesday (January 29).

Although the official death toll is yet to be confirmed, many casualties are feared.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to avoid the Sangam Nose and instead take their holy dip at nearby ghats. "Take a dip at the nearest ghat [river bank], do not try to go towards the Sangam Nose," the chief minister posted on X.

What is Sangam Nose?

Sangam Nose is the sacred confluence of three rivers – the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati – in Prayagraj. It is named after its distinctive shape. At this point, the light blue waters of the Yamuna merge with the slightly muddy Ganga, forming a distinct third colour as they are joined by the Saraswati.

As the most significant bathing site in Prayagraj, Sangam Nose attracts Hindu sadhus and countless devotees. To accommodate the considerable influx of pilgrims for the Amrit Snan, authorities expanded the area by two hectares, allowing over 900,000 devotees to bathe every hour. However, the sheer number of pilgrims on Mauni Amavasya (29 January) overwhelmed the site's capacity, leading to the stampede.

What is Amrit Snan?

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, includes several auspicious bathing dates. These dates are determined based on planetary alignments, as well as the positions of the Sun and Moon.

Amrit Snan is a significant ritual in which the sadhu akharas take a ceremonial dip at Sangam Nose after a grand procession to the river. Key bathing dates include Makar Sankranti (14 January), Mauni Amavasya (29 January), Basant Panchami (3 February), and Maha Shivratri (26 February).

(With inputs from agencies)