Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE updates: A deadly stampede on Wednesday (Jan 29) at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, on the Mauni Amavasya ritual, one of the most significant events of the gathering, has dozens of feared casualties. At least 30 people are killed and 60 injured.

Advertisment

Reports indicate that many more were injured after crowd control barriers broke amidst the massive turnout. As millions of pilgrims gathered to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the situation became chaotic, revealing survivors while recalling the crushing crowds. Local authorities are still assessing the full extent of the injuries, while rescue operations continue.

Follow WION for all the LIVE updates on the Maha Kumbh Stampede