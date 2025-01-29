Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE updates: A deadly stampede on Wednesday (Jan 29) at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, on the Mauni Amavasya ritual, one of the most significant events of the gathering, has dozens of feared casualties. At least 30 people are killed and 60 injured.
Reports indicate that many more were injured after crowd control barriers broke amidst the massive turnout. As millions of pilgrims gathered to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the situation became chaotic, revealing survivors while recalling the crushing crowds. Local authorities are still assessing the full extent of the injuries, while rescue operations continue.
Follow WION for all the LIVE updates on the Maha Kumbh Stampede
-
Jan 29, 2025 19:56 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: UP govt announces INR 2.5 mn to families of deceased
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of INR 2.5 mn to the families of the deceased of the Maha Kumbh stampede on Wednesday (Jan 29).
"We are also announcing financial assistance of INR 2.5 mn each to the families of the deceased who have lost their lives in the accident on behalf of the state government. The judicial commission will look into the entire matter and submit its report to the state government within a time limit. In this regard, the Chief Secretary and the DGP will themselves visit Prayagraj once and look into all those issues if required..." the UP CM said.
#WATCH | On Mahakumbh stampede, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "We are also announcing financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased who have lost their lives in the accident on behalf of the state government. The judicial commission will look… pic.twitter.com/XStIoFwQD0— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 18:49 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Thirty people killed and 60 injured, DIG says
DIG of Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, said that at least 30 people lost their lives and around 60 injured in the stampede. 25 people have been identified and the identification of the remaining 5 is being done.
-
Jan 29, 2025 21:06 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Yog guru Baba Ramdev prays for deceased
Baba Ramdev emphasised self-discipline, urging devotees to follow safety measures.
#WATCH | Delhi | On Maha Kumbh stampede, Yog guru Baba Ramdev says, "... I appeal to anyone visiting Maha Kumbh that the Government and the Administration are fulfiling their duties, but we should follow self-discipline as well. The first characteristic of Dharma is patience...… pic.twitter.com/Gib45Vxlfs— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 19:52 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial probe
UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered judicial probe into the Maha Kumbh stampede.
"We have formed a three-member judicial commission headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the Chief Minister's control room, the Chief Secretary's control room, and the DGP's control room throughout the day," he said.
#WATCH | On Mahakumbh stampede, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "The Govt has decided that a judicial inquiry of the incident will be done. For this, we have formed a 3-member judicial commission headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We… pic.twitter.com/GlfGoOjBF3— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 19:46 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: UP CM gets emotional, calls incident 'heart-wrenching'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath called the incident "heart-wrenching" and said, "We express our deepest condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant touch with the administration since last night. The Mela Authority, Police, Administration, NDRF, SDRF and all other arrangements that could be made have been deployed there."
#WATCH | On Mahakumbh stampede, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "The incident is heart-wrenching. We express our deepest condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant touch with the administration since last night. The Mela Authority,… pic.twitter.com/3dsSeVxmOg— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 18:01 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urges devotees to not get panicked
Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged people in the Maha Kumbh to not panic.
"Just be calm, slow down, take your time, don't have to rush. There is no such thing as one particular moment or minute that you have to take a dip. You can take a dip in any of the ghats. When there is a huge crowd. You have to be really watchful" he told ANI.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: On Mahakumbh stampede, Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says "My appeal to people in the Kumbh is don't need to panic. Just be calm, slow down, take your time, don't have to rush. There is no such thing as one particular moment or minute that you have to… pic.twitter.com/6dxxMphMaI— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 17:49 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Jaishankar expresses condolence
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X, "The accident that happened at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the affected devotees and their families. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."
प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुई दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। पीड़ित श्रद्धालुओं और उनके परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ।— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 17:12 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Administration is treating the injured in hospitals: Amit Shah
Union Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief on the Maha Kumbh stampede.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at Maha Kumbh. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The administration is treating the injured in hospitals. I am in constant touch with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the local administration," he said in a post on X.
महाकुंभ में हुए दुःखद हादसे से अत्यंत व्यथित हूँ। इस दुर्घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। प्रशासन घायलों को अस्पतालों में उपचार दे रहा है। उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री और स्थानीय प्रशासन के…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 17:09 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Amrit Snan begins after Rahu Kaal ends
Harigiri Maharaj from Juna Akhada said "We held a meeting with other Akhadas and decided that the Snan would begin only after Rahu Kaal ends. Rahu Kaal lasted until 2 PM, and after that, each Akhada has a designated time for taking the holy dip."
VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Here’s what Harigiri Maharaj from Juna Akhada said before taking Amrit Snan at Sangam:— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025
“We held a meeting with other Akhadas and decided that the Snan would begin only after Rahu Kaal ends. Rahu Kaal lasted until 2 PM, and after that, each Akhada has a… pic.twitter.com/elHeiY2poa
-
Jan 29, 2025 16:50 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: AAP blames VIP culture
Aam Aadni Part (AAP) blamed the administration's mismanagement for the stampede calling the scene from the religious gathering "scary."
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "I saw a woman desperately trying to give oxygen from her mouth to her family member to save him. This is heartbreaking. We never wanted to comment on this, but the reality is clear -- VIP culture is the main problem. Roads are being closed for VIP movement, causing chaos for the devotees."
-
Jan 29, 2025 14:57 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai prayed for the departed souls.
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh | On Maha Kumbh stampede, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "... The UP government has ensured all types of arrangements there (in Maha Kumbh), yet, there was a stampede. We pray that those who have passed away, their souls rest in peace... Till… pic.twitter.com/fTaDGKmarU— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 14:55 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Flower petals showered on saints and seers taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam
#WATCH | #KumbhOfTogetherness | Prayagraj: Flower petals showered on saints and seers taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. pic.twitter.com/cMospSyvVj— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 14:54 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Akhadas head towards Triveni Sangam with their deities for the Amrit Snan
#WATCH | #KumbhOfTogetherness | Prayagraj, UP | Akhadas head towards Triveni Sangam with their deities for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. pic.twitter.com/zqfgY3npC1— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 14:29 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: PM Modi expresses condolence on loss of lives
-
Jan 29, 2025 13:42 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede 2025 LIVE: Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri said their shobha yatra could not be taken out due to the incident.
#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj | After 'Amrit snan' on Mauni Amavasya, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara says, "...Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akharas) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take a holy dip in… pic.twitter.com/Ed4FzeBCbr— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 12:59 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Saints continue to arrive, though in smaller processions, at the Triveni Sangam
#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj, UP | Saints continue to arrive, though in smaller processions, at the Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. pic.twitter.com/if0ywNf7eS— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 12:32 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences to the families of the injured
प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में भगदड़ की घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं हताहत हुए श्रद्धालुओं के परिवारजनों के प्रति शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायल हुए सभी श्रद्धालु शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हों।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 12:09 IST
SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said there was no stampede.
SSP Dwivedi said there was no stampede. It was just overcrowding due to which some devotees got injured.
#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi says, "There was no stampede. It was just overcrowding due to which some devotees got injured. The situation is completely under control. No kind of rumours must be paid heed to... Amrit Snan will soon begin... All… pic.twitter.com/PVBjeM8GkT— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 11:59 IST
PM Modi on Maha Kumbh stampede
"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi said in a post.
प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 11:53 IST
Heavy security deployed at the Triveni Sangam
#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | #MahaKumbh2025 | Heavy security deployed at the Triveni Sangam as police pave the way for Akharas and saints for their Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. pic.twitter.com/OTzml27jzZ— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 11:50 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda speaks wit UP CM Yogi
Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the stampede-like situation at the Mahakumbh mela and assured full support for health services, to manage the situation effectively including volunteers.
-
Jan 29, 2025 11:13 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: DIG Mahakumbh says, 'crowd is under control'
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said, "We expect more than 10 crore people today... All our officials and personnel have been deployed for crowd regulation since yesterday evening. People are bathing at all the ghats here peacefully... In the morning, there was pressure and a huge crowd. Many Akharas told us to regulate the crowd and that they would come out for the snan later. Now that the crowd is under control, our preparations for the Akharas and saints are in place. The Akhara Marg and Akhara Ghat are ready. The whole area is sanitised and we have conveyed this to the Akharas and they will soon start coming here for snan... We do not have official numbers of stampede victims since we have been involved in crowd control here. The injured are being treated."
#WATCH | Prayagraj #MahaKumbh2025 | DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna says, "... We expect more than 10 crore people today... All our officials and personnel have been deployed for crowd regulation since yesterday evening. People are bathing at all the ghats here peacefully... In… pic.twitter.com/tatlDkqlEx— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 11:03 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President says 'we will go in small numbers'
President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "Today we will bathe our deities. Since the crowd is huge here, we will go to the ghat in small numbers. We are trying our saints and seers to avoid it today unless it is extremely important. We need to keep in mind the situation of ghats and the crowd. The next Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami will definitely be a grand one... If we can bathe our deities, we will consider we have bathed ourselves... We haven't been permitted by the administration yet, but as soon as we are given the go-ahead, we will proceed. We will not carry out huge processions this time..."
#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj | President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri says, "Today we will bathe our deities. Since the crowd is huge here, we will go to the ghat in small numbers. We are trying our saints and seers to avoid it today unless it… pic.twitter.com/pk3uQc4A23— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:55 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Special trains to Prayagraj not cancelled, says railway
According to railway officials, no special trains to Prayagraj have been cancelled due to the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The train operations will continue the same as before.
Earlier, a railway official had said that special trains going from Pandit Deendaya Upadhyaya Junction to Prayagraj were stopped due to the massive crowd and stampede until further notice.
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:47 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: DIG orders devotees to vacate Triveni Sangam
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mahakumb, Vaibhav Krishna, have ordered horse-mounted police personnel to vacate devotees from Triveni Sangam ghat.
#WATCH | Prayagraj #MahaKumbh2025 | DIG Mahakumb, Vaibhav Krishna orders horse-mounted police personnel to move devotees in order to vacate Triveni Sangam ghat pic.twitter.com/5Z3PHIndet— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:43 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Opposition slams UP government, claims mismanagement
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed sadness over the stampede accident at Maha Kumbh, claiming that it occurred due to mismanagement.
"The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad," he wrote on X in Hindi.
महाकुंभ में अव्यवस्थाजन्य हादसे में श्रद्धालुओं के हताहत होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। श्रद्धांजलि!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 29, 2025
हमारी सरकार से अपील है कि:
- गंभीर रूप से घायलों को एअर एंबुलेंस की मदद से निकटतम सर्वश्रेष्ठ हॉस्पिटलों तक पहुंचाकर तुरंत चिकित्सा व्यवस्था की जाए।
- मृतकों के शवों को चिन्हित… pic.twitter.com/xZcaU940cO
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:36 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences to bereaved families
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "The news of several people being killed and many being injured due to stampede at Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. Mismanagement and the administration's special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident... I request Congress workers and leaders to help the affected families."
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:24 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: UP CM Yogi says situation in Prayagraj 'under control'
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says,"The situation in Prayagraj is under control..."
Till now, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation four times. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously monitoring the situation.
#WATCH | Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says," The situation in Prayagraj is under control..."— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
"Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have… pic.twitter.com/lOc1OIraqm
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:03 IST
Security tightened after stampede
Security personnel are trying to stop devotees after the stampede at the Sangam shore in Prayagraj before the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at MahaKumbh to prevent any further mishaps.
Prayagraj, UP: Security personnel are trying to stop devotees after the stampede at the Sangam shore in Prayagraj before the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at MahaKumbh to prevent any further mishaps pic.twitter.com/y7W9rhLvzi— IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:00 IST
District administration restricts vehicles, implements route diversion due to stampede
Due to the stampede and heavy crowd at the Maha Kumbh, the district administration has restricted vehicles and implemented route diversion. A large crowd of devotees is heading to the event on Mauni Amavasya A foreign devotee from Nepal says, "We came from Nepal to visit Prayagraj, but we are stuck here, 102 kilometers away. They are saying that for the next 48 hours, no vehicles can go forward. What should we do? We are stuck here with our whole family..."
Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh: Due to the stampede and heavy crowd at the Maha Kumbh, the district administration has restricted vehicles and implemented route diversion. A large crowd of devotees is heading to the event on Mauni Amavasya— IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025
A foreign devotee from Nepal says, "We came… pic.twitter.com/30oZOikeGY
-
Jan 29, 2025 09:58 IST
Delhi CM Atishi expresses grief over lives lost in Maha Kumbh stampede
Delhi CM Atishi wrote in a post, "The stampede incident in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and give strength to their families to bear this sorrow. All devotees should maintain patience and follow the safety rules and instructions so that this event remains safe."
महाकुंभ में हुई भगदड़ की घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति दें और उनके परिवार को इस दुःख को सहने की शक्ति दें।— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 29, 2025
सभी श्रद्धालु संयम रखते हुए सुरक्षा नियमों और निर्देशों का पालन करें ताकि ये आयोजन सुरक्षित बना रहे।
-
Jan 29, 2025 08:57 IST
UP CM Yogi urges devotees to take a dip in closest Ganga ghat
UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter account and wrote in a post, "Maha Kumbh-2025, dear devotees arriving in Prayagraj,Please take a dip at the ghat near you, where you are close to the Ganga. Do not attempt to go towards Sangam Nauj. Kindly follow all the instructions of the administration and cooperate in maintaining order. A peaceful bath is being conducted at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay attention to any rumors."
-
Jan 29, 2025 08:49 IST
BSP President Mayawati calls incident 'extremely sad and worrying'
“In the stampede that took place during the Maha Kumbh at the Sangam site in Prayagraj, all the devotees who lost their lives and got injured. This incident is extremely sad and worrying. At such a time, the party wishes that nature gives the victims the strength to bear this grief,” BSP President Mayawati said in a post.
“प्रयागराज की संगम स्थली पर, महाकुम्भ में हुई भगदड़ में, जिन भी श्रद्धालुओं ने अपनी जान गवाई है व घायल हुये है। यह घटना अति-दुःखद व चिन्तनीय। ऐसे समय में कुदरत पीडि़तों कोे इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे, पार्टी की यही कामना,” posts BSP President Mayawati (@Mayawati). pic.twitter.com/jPXXwglQal— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 08:13 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Niranjani Akhara Chief says we will not do 'snaan' today
#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | After a stampede took place at #MahaKumbh2025, Niranjani Akhara Chief Kailashanand Giri Maharaj says, "Seeing the large and indispensable crowds, Akhara Parishad and all the acharyas have decided that we will not do 'snaan' today. We need to keep the… pic.twitter.com/gGuUzc2iWg— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 07:50 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi for the second time
As per reports, Indian PM Narendra Modi has spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the second time in an hour. He is continuously monitoring the situation at the Maha Kumbh.
-
Jan 29, 2025 07:23 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Indian Hindu spiritual leader urges pilgrims to avoid Amrit Snan today
Indian Hindu spiritual leader and educator Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya has appealed to the devotees to "not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat".
"As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their security..." he advised.
#WATCH | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji says, "I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should… pic.twitter.com/KV7KZ9ptfn— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 07:20 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Video-Rescue operations underway
#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Rescue operations are underway after a stampede-like situation arose in Maha Kumbh and several people were reported injured. https://t.co/4z63F7pAS9 pic.twitter.com/YxZHXIoy51— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 07:19 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, calls for swift action
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, following a stampede that, as per reports, has killed at least 15 pilgrims.
The Prime Minister has called for immediate support measures.
-
Jan 29, 2025 07:15 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Video-Injured being brought to the hospital
#WATCH | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: The injured are being brought to the Hospital in Sector 2. pic.twitter.com/K916jG5INg— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
-
Jan 29, 2025 07:09 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Akharas call off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan.
"You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI.
-
Jan 29, 2025 07:07 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: A look at the deadly history of stampedes at world's largest religious gathering
Maha Kumbh, a massive religious gathering, and an age-old tradition, has a history of deadly crowds and stampedes. Let's have a look.
-
Jan 29, 2025 07:05 IST
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Dozens of casualties feared as tragedy strikes on Mauni Amavasya
A stampede at Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering on Wednesday (Jan 29) has resulted in multiple casualties, reports suggest.
This happened as crowd control barriers "broke" amid the massive turnout on Mauni Amavasya.