Maha Kumbh Stampede 2025: A stampede at Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, may have resulted in multiple casualties on Wednesday (Jan 29). The official death toll of the tragic incident that happened in India's Prayagraj is still pending.

Advertisment

Also read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Record airfares to Prayagraj force DGCA intervention

What happened?

As per Indian news agency PTI citing officials, a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Sangam as several people turned up to take the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya (new moon).

Advertisment

Also read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj gears up for Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’. Here’s what you should know

"Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured," said Akanksha Rana, Officer on Special Duty for the Mela.

Mauni Amavasya is the most significant day of the Maha Kumbh when hundreds of thousands undertake the amrit snan (holy dip). This year, as per estimates, the number of pilgrims can go up to 100 million (10 crores) in just one day.

Advertisment

The state government on Tuesday (Jan 28) said that already over 150 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Also read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: NASA astronaut shares breathtaking PICS of 'well lit' Kumbh from space station

'There was no chance of escape'

Speaking to PTI, a pilgrim identified as Sarojini recalled the chaos and said, "There was no chance for escape."

The woman, a pilgrim from India's southern state of Karnataka, told the news agency that she was part of a batch of 60 people, all of whom got "trapped" in the "uncontrolled" crowd.

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down, and the crowd became uncontrolled," she said, weeping outside the hospital where the injured had been taken.

"There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)