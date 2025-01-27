If you are planning to visit the 'once in 144 years event,' your flight will be costlier than your recent foreign trip to a nearby country. Airfares to Prayagraj have surged drastically as millions of pilgrims travel for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. Ticket prices from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have skyrocketed by as much as 600 per cent.



For instance, flights from Delhi to Prayagraj now cost over Rs 21,000, as against the usual Rs 5,000. Return tickets from Delhi to Thailand are almost the same. Even one-way tickets from Mumbai and Bengaluru are between Rs 22,000 and Rs 60,000, which is much more than the normal fare.



This hike is attributed to the massive influx of devotees. Over 120 million pilgrims have visited the Kumbh since it began on January 13.



Why are airfares skyrocketing?



The surge in airfares comes as the Maha Kumbh Mela enters its key bathing days. This includes the significant 'Mauni Amavasya' on January 29. Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the millions gathering at Prayagraj daily. This has led to a surge in service-related costs. This intersection of faith and business has also boosted demand for air travel, reaching unprecedented levels.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in to address this issue and urge airlines to follow rational prices.



Airlines defend price hikes



While the airlines argue that these fare increases are due to supply and demand, critics call it profiteering. The steep rise in fares has also prompted action from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who said he would review the situation and explore ways to make air travel more accessible.

As the Kumbh concludes on February 26, more pressure can be expected on the government to ensure fair pricing and accessibility for all pilgrims planning to attend this event.