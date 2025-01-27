Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The world’s largest religious gathering taking place right now in India in the holy city of Prayagraj has now caught the attention of NASA astronaut Donald Petit who shared some stunning visuals of the same from the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA’s Donald captured and shared breathtaking photos of the Maha Kumbh Mela showcasing the grandeur of the event. He offered a fresh perspective as she shared the stunning visuals on his X account. He mentioned how the Maha Kumbh was extremely “well lit” and could be seen shining bright from the ISS.

He wrote on X, "2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit.”

Check out his post here:

2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit. pic.twitter.com/l9YD6o0Llo — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 26, 2025

As the astronaut shared pictures of Maha Kumbh, netizens couldn't stop praising the event. Some called it "beautiful" while others explained how "historic" this religious event was for Sanatan Dharma followers.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13. In just 14 days, the Mela has seen over 110 million devotees take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj. Also read: Mahakumbh 2025: Over 130 million pilgrims take holy dip so far

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the holy Indian rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) --to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.