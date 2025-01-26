

The Maha Kumbh Mela is currently underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, and A-listers from all walks of life have been dropping in to witness the world's largest and oldest religious event.

Several celebrities, such as Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, singer Guru Randhawa, and 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni, are among the stars who have visited the holy gathering. Joining the long list of celebs, choreographer Remo D'Souza also visited the city to take the holy dip and witness the historic event.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh

Choreographer Remo D'Souza recently visited the city with his wife, Lizelle D'Souza, to take a sacred dip at Sangam.

Remo shared a video on his Instagram handle, showcasing himself roaming along the riverbank, dressed in an all-black outfit.

In the clip, he partially covers his face, keeping a low profile as he moves freely through the crowd. The video also features Remo enjoying a boat ride, meditating, and taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

In addition to taking a dip in the holy waters, Remo and his wife also sought blessings from Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

In the photos shared on the official handle of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, he and his wife Lizelle can be seen meeting the spiritual guru.

Remo's visit to the Kumbh Mela comes days after reports emerged of him receiving death threats allegedly from Pakistan.

Remo, along with comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra, reportedly got death threats. However, Remo's wife, Lizelle, dismissed the reports, stating that they received spam emails on their company email ID regarding something else.

“No, it’s false, nothing as such.” She further clarified, “Even we read it (in the media). We got spam emails on the company email ID regarding something else, for which we informed the cops. The cyber department is looking into it, and they also feel it’s spam,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.