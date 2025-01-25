Maha Kumbh 2025: In a bid to ensure smooth management of the massive crowds expected on Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj a no-vehicle, no-VIP zone on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Advertisment

Restrictions for crowd control

Vehicles will not be allowed beyond designated parking areas, and VIP protocols have been suspended for all visitors, including dignitaries. Authorities have also planned one-way traffic on pontoon bridges, with the option to close them if needed.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees and seers from Russia, Ukraine pray for peace in Prayagraj

Advertisment

Zonal bathing system

To prevent overcrowding, devotees will be directed to specific ghats based on their entry points. Those entering from Arail will bathe at Arail Ghat, while visitors from Jhusi will use Jhusi Ghat.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said, “First of all, we have devised the zonal system, according to which those coming from the Arail side should take a bath at the Arail Ghat and those coming from the Jhusi side should take bath at Jhusi Ghat and so on.”

“No vehicle movement will be allowed in the Kumbh area from January 27 to January 30. Also, no VIP protocol will be followed on these days.”

Advertisment

Also Read | From Vijay Mallya to Nirav Modi: 5 India fugitives facing extradition

Special arrangements for Akharas

Sadhus from 13 akharas, who will perform the Shahi Snan, have been assigned exclusive entry and exit slots to the Sangam area. Security teams have been deployed to manage the flow and ensure order.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 live streaming: How & where to watch R- Day live telecast

Anticipated footfall

Officials expect 8-10 crore ( 80- 100 million) pilgrims to bathe on Mauni Amavasya, with 10-20 lakh (1-2 million) travelling via train. Nearby cities like Ayodhya and Varanasi are also on alert, anticipating heavy pilgrim traffic during the period.