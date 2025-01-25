India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday (Jan 26), commemorating the adoption of the Constitution. The highlight of the day is the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, showcasing India’s culture, military strength, and technological achievements. If you can’t attend in person, there are various ways to watch the event live from your location. Here are the live-streaming details:

Republic Day 2025: Live streaming details

Doordarshan National and All India Radio’s official YouTube channels will broadcast the parade live. Simply log in on January 26 and join the virtual celebration.

TV Broadcast

Tune in to Doordarshan National, the official broadcaster of the Republic Day Parade.

Want to attend the Parade?

Tickets for the Republic Day Parade can be bought through online and offline channels.

Online ticket booking

Visit the Aamantran Portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in

- Choose your preferred event (Republic Day Parade or Beating Retreat).

- Verify your ID and mobile number.

- Select your ticket type and pay online.

- Booking window: January 2 to January 11, 2025.

Offline Ticket Purchase

-Head to designated counters in Delhi with a valid ID.

- Tickets are priced between Rs 20 ($0.23 ) and Rs 100 ( $1.16)

Whether you’re watching online, on TV, or live at the venue, Republic Day 2025 promises a spectacular display of unity, diversity, and pride. Don’t miss this special occasion to honour the nation’s achievements and heritage.