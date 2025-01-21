The Indian National Flag is a symbol of the nation's pride and sovereignty. While Republic Day celebrations fill hearts with patriotism, it is equally important to handle the Tricolour with respect after the festivities. The Flag Code of India, 2002, outlines proper disposal methods to ensure the dignity of the flag is upheld.

Disposing of a damaged flag

Damaged or soiled flags must be disposed of privately and respectfully, as per the Flag Code of India. The preferred method is burning the flag in its entirety. Alternatively, any method that maintains its dignity can be used. The flag must never be thrown on the ground or discarded carelessly.

Penalties for disrespect

Violations of the Flag Code and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, can lead to fines or imprisonment for up to three years.

Key rules include:

-The flag cannot be used as drapery, except for state or military funerals.

- It must not be part of clothing below the waist or used as an accessory.

- Printing the flag on items like cushions, napkins, or undergarments is prohibited.

- The flag must not touch the ground, trail in water, or be used to cover buildings.

How to handle paper flags

Paper flags distributed during celebrations should be treated with the same respect. These should not be left on the ground but disposed of privately in a respectful manner, ensuring the Tricolour’s dignity is preserved.

Respecting the symbol

The Tricolour represents the sacrifices and struggles of those who fought for independence. By following the Flag Code and handling the flag with care, citizens honour the nation’s pride and legacy.