India will be celebrating its 76th Republic Day on January 26 (Sunday). With the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’, the iconic parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2024 will be women-centric.

India has celebrated Republic Day since January 26, 1950. The first parade in 1950 was led by then Brigadier Moti Sagar of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.

So why was January 26 chosen as the date for celebrating Republic Day? Here's why...

The reason why January 26 was chosen as the date

India became free from British rule on August 15, 1947. However, the country declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

A salute of 21 guns and the unfurling of the Indian National Flag by Dr Rajendra Prasad heralded the historic birth of the Indian Republic on that day. Thereafter, January 26 was decreed as a national holiday and was recognised as Republic Day.

A women-centric 75th Republic Day

The 2025 Republic Day celebrations will be women-centric.

For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.

The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingents will also consist of women personnel only.