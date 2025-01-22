Just a few days are left for India's 76th Republic Day on January 26 (Sunday). This time, the Republic Day celebrations would be women-centric.

Advertisment

According to a recent government statement, for the first time, the parade at Kartavya Path would be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments.

The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time.

As we await the grand celebrations on Sunday, here's a look at Republic Day's history, its significance and why it is observed.

Advertisment

The history of India's Republic Day

Republic Day, which is a national holiday in India, commemorates the adoption of the country's Constitution and the country's transition to a republic which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The first Republic Day parade was held on January 26, 1950, led by then Brigadier Moti Sagar of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.

Advertisment

Also watch | Indonesian President Subianto to visit Islamabad after India's Republic Day celebrations

The chief guest during the first Republic Day celebrations was then-Indonesian President Sukarno. In the 2025 celebrations, the chief guest is current Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Significance of India's Republic Day

Though India became free from British rule on August 15, 1947, it declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

A salute of 21 guns and the unfurling of the Indian National Flag by the country's first president Dr Rajendra Prasad heralded the historic birth of the Indian republic on that day. Thereafter, the 26th of January was decreed as a national holiday and was recognised as Republic Day.

The Constitution gave the citizens of India the power to choose their government and paved the way for democracy.

Why do we celebrate Republic Day?

As mentioned earlier, Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the country's Constitution and the country's transition to a republic which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Every year on January 26, flag-hoisting ceremonies and parades by armed forces and school children are held in different parts of the country.

However, the grandest and most important of these parades is held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, which showcases a multi-hued image of the country's rich cultural heritage and military prowess.

(With inputs from agencies)