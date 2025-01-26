Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni was appointed the Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara on Saturday, during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025, reported ANI.

However, several saints and spiritual gurus have raised questions about her appointment, especially considering Kulkarni’s controversial past in the film industry.

What is Kinnar Akhara?



The Kinnar Akhara is a branch of the Juna Akhara. It was officially recognised in 2019. It is a relatively recent addition to the 13 main Akharas in India which traditionally form a part of the spiritual ecosystem surrounding the Kumbh Mela.



The Kinnar Akhara is considered unique due to its inclusivity. It welcomes people from all backgrounds, including transgender individuals.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Pattabhisheka of former actress Mamta Kulkarni performed at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.



Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan said that Kinnar akhada is going to make her a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai… pic.twitter.com/5hFfFTMe1s — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

Mahamandaleshwar Role

The title of Mahamandaleshwar refers to the spiritual leadership position within an Akhara. The person holding this title is expected to lead and guide others in their spiritual journey.



The process to be appointed as a Mahamandaleshwar typically involves a thorough examination of a person’s character, actions, and spiritual commitment.



However, Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment has stirred controversy. Some seers and religious leaders believe that the title should not be given lightly.



They argue that a person’s conduct and character should be the primary considerations for such a significant spiritual role. They question whether Kulkarni, with her past, is an appropriate figure for this title.



Differing Opinions



The reaction to Kulkarni’s new role has been divided among spiritual leaders. While some saints are vocal in their disapproval, some of them have shown support for Kulkarni's decision.



Shri Swami Anand Swaroop Maharaj, head of Shambhavi Peeth, strongly criticised the move. He added that the recognition of the Kinnar Akhara during the last Kumbh was itself problematic. He also raised concerns over what he saw as a growing trend of indiscipline and disrespect towards traditional values.



He further advised the actress to not fall into the trap of such recognition. He also cautioned her against the risks associated with it.

On the other hand, Mahamandaleshwar Balaknanda Ji Maharaj from Niranjani Anand Akhara also expressed doubts over the appointment. He said that the process of appointing someone to such a role should be based on rigorous evaluation.



He pointed out that a person’s family background, character, and spiritual discipline should be assessed before bestowing the title. He added that the practice of assigning such titles to people without sufficient scrutiny could harm the sanctity of the Akhara system.



However, other religious figures, like Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri were more supportive. Yati Giri welcomed Kulkarni’s spiritual journey, recognising her past struggles and the potential for growth. He said that while Kulkarni may not have fulfilled all the traditional requirements for the role, her decision to embrace spirituality should be encouraged, even if some believe the process to make her a Mahamandaleshwar was rushed.



The President of the Parishad, Ravindra Puri also showed a level of support to the actress. He said that spiritual renunciation could come at any time, and it is not for others to judge a person's decision to step into the spiritual world.



He stressed the importance of the individual’s commitment to spiritual life, as long as they follow the true meaning of Mahamandaleshwar.



Kulkarni’s Transition to Spirituality

After a controversial career in Bollywood, which saw her at the centre of multiple scandals, Kulkarni turned to spirituality. In her 2013 book ‘Autobiography of a Yogini’, Kulkarni discussed her shift away from fame, explaining that she was destined for a spiritual path.



Kulkarni also revealed that her first love was now God, and she had no interest in her previous life in the film industry.



Diversity of Thoughts

Despite the controversies surrounding her, including rumours of her involvement with the underworld, Kulkarni has distanced herself from her past, focusing on her new life as a spiritual seeker.



While her appointment has sparked debate, it also highlights the Akhara’s commitment to inclusion and spiritual growth.

