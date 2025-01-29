Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Jan 29) assured that the local administration was engaged in helping the victims of the Maha Kumbh stampede and that he was constantly in touch with the state government regarding the situation.

He also expressed condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi said, "The accident that happened in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this."

"Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," he added.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

Meanwhile, there has been no official word on whether any of the devotees lost their lives in the incident.

UP CM Yogi urges devotees to take dip at ghats nearest to them

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the Maha Kumbh devotees hours after the stampede, to take a dip in the ghats nearest to them and not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat due to large crowds.

He said that several people sustained serious injuries in the incident, and are being treated at the hospital.

सभी पूज्य संतों, श्रद्धालुओं, प्रदेश एवं देश वासियों से मेरी अपील है कि अफवाह पर कोई ध्यान न दें, संयम से काम लें, प्रशासन आप सभी की सेवा के लिए तत्परता से कार्य कर रहा है... pic.twitter.com/r3qAkveJoz — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2025

The UP CM said that around 10 crore devotees are currently present in Prayagraj due to which there was continuous pressure on the administration to keep the security measures in place as several people are progressing to the Sangam Nose.

"Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in," he added.

'PM Modi has taken stock of situation four times,' says Yogi

Yogi further highlighted that PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel were continuously taking stock of the situation.

"The PM has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation," the CM noted.

Further, sharing details about the situation in Mahakumbh, he said, "The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akharas have humbly said that devotees should take a holy dip first and once crowds reduce, Akharas will proceed for the holy dip."

(With inputs from agencies)