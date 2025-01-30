Maha Kumbh Stampede: In the wake of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.

On Wednesday (Jan 29) on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya (new moon), a tragic crowd crush claimed 30 lives and injured 60. The deadly incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the Maha Kumbh Mela's Sangam area for 'Amrit snan' (holy dip).

To avoid more tragedies, CM Yogi ordered a comprehensive review of arrangements and implemented stricter crowd management protocols.

What instructions did Yogi Adityanath issue?

Among the key measures and directives ordered by the UP CM is the deployment of seasoned officials, including Ashish Goyal, the Divisional Commissioner during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, former ADA Vice Chairman. According to an official statement, this was done to bolster arrangements and provide enhanced oversight. In addition, five Special Secretary-level officers and Superintendent-of-Police-level officers have been assigned to oversee management and security operations until February 12.

Adityanath has also instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to conduct a detailed assessment of preparations for the next Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami (Feb 3).

"Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami," he said.

Adityanath stressed that the "safe and smooth departure of every devotee" is a top priority and must be ensured by the ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj.

"It is our responsibility to facilitate their journey. To achieve this, seamless coordination with the railways must be maintained to ensure continuous train operations," said the UP CM.

"Additionally, extra buses from the Transport Corporation should be deployed to accommodate the rush," he instructed.

As per PTI, holding areas have been set up at border points to manage crowd pressure. The CM instructed that provisions for food, water, and uninterrupted electricity must be ensured at these locations.

For optimal traffic and crowd control, he instructed that the authorities in districts bordering Prayagraj must strictly enforce the directives issued from Prayagraj.

He called for increased patrolling and strict enforcement of directives, especially on key routes like Ayodhya-Prayagraj and Lucknow-Pratapgarh-Prayagraj. Officials have been directed to prevent unnecessary halts and ensure smooth traffic flow across all return routes.

"All return routes from Prayagraj should remain open and unobstructed at all times," Adityanath said, adding "Traffic must remain smooth within the Maha Kumbh Mela area".

"If street vendors are occupying pathways, they should be relocated to designated open areas to ensure the continuous flow of movement. No road should face a jam at any point," he added.

Lastly, with many devotees also visiting Varanasi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, and Mirzapur, heightened vigilance has been mandated in these cities. Holding areas will need to be created to regulate the flow of devotees based on the situation, added the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)