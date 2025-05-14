Published: May 14, 2025, 13:25 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 13:25 IST

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday (May 14) ordered registration of an FIR against state’s tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah for his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The MP High Court took cognisance of the matter and directed DGP Kailash Makwana to register a case against the BJP minister under sections 152, 196 1 (B), and 197 of BNS by today evening.

Justice Atul Sridharan said that prima facie, the minister Vijay Shah made out an offence of promoting enmity and differences between religion, castes, and language. He further said that Shah, referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a “sister of terrorists”, is an offence of hurting the sentiments and faith of the Muslim community.

“The armed forces, perhaps the last institution existing in this country, reflecting integrity, industry, discipline, sacrifice, selflessness, character, honour and indomitable courage with which any citizen of this country who values the same can identify themselves with, has been targeted by Mr. Vijay Shah who has used the language of the gutters against Col Sofia Quraishi,” the bench said, as cited by LiveLaw.

“It must be mentioned here that Col. Sofia Quraishi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, were the face of the armed forces briefing the media and the nation of the progress of Operation Sindoor launched by our armed forces against Pakistan..The Minister made the unpardonable statements against Qureshi as an innuendo but which refers to none other but her alone,” the court added.

Speaking at an event in Indore district’s Mhow on Monday, the tribal affairs minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, while lauding PM Narendra Modi’s leadership over Operation Sindoor to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, said, “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent the sister of the same ‘katey-pitey’ log to screw them.”

He added, “They (terrorists) undressed and killed our Hindus. Now, Modiji couldn’t have done the same, so he sent a sister from their (terrorists) society, to ensure that if you widowed our sisters, a sister of yours will come and undress (shame) you. He (PM Modi) had declared that India will strike the terrorists in their home and bury them, which he did.”

His remarks have sparked nationwide outrage, with the Opposition demanding strict action against him.