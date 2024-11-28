New Delhi, India

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Salman Rehman Khan, was extradited by Rwanda to India in an operation coordinated by the NIA and the CBI. He was accused of providing arms and funds to Bengaluru-based militant modules from Rwanda.

"The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with the NIA and Interpol National Central Bureau - Kigali for the return to India from Rwanda of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Khan is also accused of providing material support to LeT along with being part of the Pakistan-based terror organisation.

"Part of a terror radicalization and recruitment case of Bengaluru Central Prison, Salman was taken into custody by the NIA, with the assistance of the RIB, Interpol and NCBs, on November 27 and brought to India this morning," the NIA said in a statement.

In 2023, a case was registered against him by NIA under the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and various provisions related to terrorism.

The case regarding him was registered after the Bengaluru Police seized around seven pistols, four hand grenades, four walkie-talkies, and other materials.

The NIA took over the case in October 2023 and identified Khan as the main accused in the case.

Khan was tracked to Rwanada and was brought back to India by the NIA security team for further investigation.

Khan is the third wanted criminal to be extradited by the CBI in November 2024.

Previously, the CBI extradited Barkat Ali Khan on November 14 who was wanted in a rioting and explosion case in Mumbai. He was extradited from Saudi Arabia. A Red Notice was issued against him by the CBI in December 2022.

The second wanted criminal, Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, was also extradited from Saudi Arabia. He was accused of raping a minor in Kerala.

In the year 2024 so far, the CBI has extradited around 26 wanted criminals.

(With inputs from agencies)