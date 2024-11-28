Ranchi, India

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A woman was allegedly strangled to death and then her body chopped into 40 to 50 pieces by a 25-year-old man, who was her live-in partner and a butcher by profession.

The body parts were found in a forested area in the Khunti district of the Indian state of Jharkhand, said the police on Wednesday (Nov 27).

The accused was identified as Naresh Bhengra and was arrested by the police. The incident came to light nearly a fortnight after the killing when human body parts were found with a stray dog near Jordag village in Jariagarh police station on November 24.

The 24-year-old woman was in a live-in relationship with Bhengra for the past couple of years in Tamil Nadu. During this period, the man had gone to Jharkhand once and married another woman without informing his partner.

Here's what happened

"The brutal incident occurred on November 8 when they reached Khunti as the accused who had married another woman did not wish to take her home. Instead, he took her to a forest near his house at Jordag village in Jariagarh police station and chopped the body into pieces. The man has been arrested," said Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, while speaking to PTI.

According to Inspector Ashok Singh, who has been investigating the case, the man used to work in a butcher shop in Tamil Nadu and was very good at slicing chicken.

"He admitted chopping the body parts of the woman into 40 to 50 pieces before leaving those in the forest for wild animals to feast on. The police recovered several parts on November 24 after a dog in the area was seen with a hand," said Singh, while speaking to PTI.

He added that the woman was pressurising the accused to take her back to Khunti with him. When they reached Ranchi, the two got off a train on November 24 and headed to the village of the man.

"Under a plan, the man took her to Khunti in an autorickshaw near his home and asked her to wait. He returned with sharp weapons and strangled her with her dupatta after raping her. He then cut the body into 40 to 50 pieces and left for his home to live with his wife," said Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)