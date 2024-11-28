Mumbai, India

A 25-year-old pilot, who worked with Air India, allegedly died by suicide on Monday (November 25) and her body was found at her rented apartment in the Andheri suburb of the Indian city of Mumbai.

According to the girl's family, Srishti Tuli was publicly humiliated by her boyfriend for consuming non-veg food at a public event after which the 27-year-old man, identified as Aditya Pandit, was arrested by the police for abetment of suicide.

As per the police, Srishti belonged to Gorakhpur city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and was facing mental health issues.

As per the reports, the girl was being insulted and verbally abused by her boyfriend in different instances.

According to the police, Aditya had even insulted her for eating non-vegetarian food in front of others at an event in Gurugram.

Here's how the incident unfolded

At the event, an argument ensued between them after which Aditya left the woman midway and went home.

On Sunday evening (November 24), when Srishti came back from work she had another argument with Aditya who was at her house. After that, Aditya departed for Delhi around 1 am on Monday (Nov 25).

Aditya then received Srishti's call in which she said that she was going to die by suicide after which he came back to her house.

On reaching her house, Aditya found the door locked and nobody was responding from the inside.

The lock was broken open by Aditya with the help of a key maker after which he discovered her unconscious. He then rushed Srishti to a hospital where she was declared dead.

A complaint was filed by Srishti's family members with the police against Aditya who was accused of abusing her after which the police arrested him on charges of abetment of suicide.

According to the details mentioned in the first information report (FIR), Pandit also forced Srishti Tuli to stop eating non-vegetarian food and change her food habits.

Srishti's uncle Vivekkumar Narendrakumar Tuli filed the FIR at Powai police station and mentioned several instances where she was ill-treated by Aditya.

According to the police, a transaction of Rs 65,000 had also taken place from Srishti's bank account to Aditya recently.

On Tuesday (Nov 26), Aditya was produced in the court and was sent to four-day police custody.

As per the postmortem report, the cause of Srishti's death was strangulation. However, no suicide letter was discovered in the room of the pilot.

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.