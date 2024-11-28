Tamil Nadu, India

Across coastal regions of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the Indian Navy(IN), Coast Guard(ICG), and National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) teams are on alert over a slow-moving storm that's been brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

Characterised as a 'Deep Depression,' this weather system has the potential to intensify into a cyclone in the coming days, following which it is expected to travel towards the region between Northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In meteorology, a 'Deep Depression' is associated with stormy weather, gusty winds, rainfall, rough sea conditions.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD), the storm is around 470kms south-southeast of Chennai. On Thursday and Friday, there is a possibility of the system intensifying into a cyclonic storm. Eventually, this system is expected to move towards North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around morning of Saturday, 30th November. As it nears the coast, it will bring gusty winds of 70kmph, says the forecast.

Preparedness of Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF

The Navy's Eastern Naval Command along with Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism, with focus on Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search & Rescue (SAR) operations.

The ICG has been proactively broadcasting weather advisories and safety instructions via radio, radar stations, and loudspeakers on ships and aircraft. These advisories are being directed towards all seafarers, including fisherfolk, urging them to return to harbours or move to safer areas in light of rough sea conditions, strong winds, and heavy rains expected in the coming days.

Further, ICG ships and aircraft are on high alert and remain on standby to address any emergencies at sea. The Coast Guard is ensuring that all maritime resources are prepared to act swiftly in case of distress calls, providing immediate assistance wherever necessary. In anticipation of the storm's impact, the ICG has stationed Disaster Relief Teams at strategic locations including Chennai, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tuticorin.

The ICG is also focusing on the protection of coastal infrastructure, including oil rigs, port facilities, and coastal settlements. Regular monitoring and coordination with state authorities are being carried out to ensure safety along the coast.

The National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) has positioned eight teams across coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, to provide rescue and relief when the need arises.