Kiren Rijiju calls 'India's Usain Bolt' Srinivasa Gowda for trials

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Feb 15, 2020, 03.34 PM(IST)

File picture of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Photograph:( AFP )

Rijiju has confirmed that officials from Sports Authority of India has called the 28-year-old for a trial which will be conducted on Monday.

Srinivasa Gowda, a Kambala jockey from Moodabidri in Karnataka, has been called for trials by the Sports Ministry after he set a new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport of the coastal region Kambala.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was tagged in a post on Twitter about Srinivasa's accomplishment by Mahindra's chairman Anand Mahindra.

In a response to that tweet, Rijiju confirmed on Twitter that he will call Srinivasa for trials.

He confirmed later on confirmed that officials from Sports Authority of India has called the 28-year-old for a trial which will be conducted on Monday.

Srinivasa took just 9.55 seconds to run a distance of 100 metres and netizens were quick to point out that he was faster that eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

Bolt currently holds the world record in the 100-metre race at 9.58 seconds in 2009.

Srinivasa, is a construction worker who took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 142.5 metres at the Kambala at Aikala village about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru.

Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka where people sprint 142m through paddy fields with buffalo.

Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.