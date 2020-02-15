Kiren Rijiju calls 'India's Usain Bolt' Srinivasa Gowda for trials

Srinivasa Gowda, a Kambala jockey from Moodabidri in Karnataka, has been called for trials by the Sports Ministry after he set a new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport of the coastal region Kambala.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was tagged in a post on Twitter about Srinivasa's accomplishment by Mahindra's chairman Anand Mahindra.

In a response to that tweet, Rijiju confirmed on Twitter that he will call Srinivasa for trials.

I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. https://t.co/ohCLQ1YNK0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

He confirmed later on confirmed that officials from Sports Authority of India has called the 28-year-old for a trial which will be conducted on Monday.

Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identity sporting talents! https://t.co/RF7KMfIHAD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

Srinivasa took just 9.55 seconds to run a distance of 100 metres and netizens were quick to point out that he was faster that eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

Bolt currently holds the world record in the 100-metre race at 9.58 seconds in 2009.

Srinivasa, is a construction worker who took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 142.5 metres at the Kambala at Aikala village about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru.

Karnataka: Srinivasa Gowda from Mudbidri, Mangaluru ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at a buffalo race (Kambala) in a paddy field on Feb1 in Kadri. He says, "People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field". pic.twitter.com/tjq03M5m0C — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka where people sprint 142m through paddy fields with buffalo.

Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.