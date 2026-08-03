/Kerala on high alert as torrential rain triggers flood threat; 9 dead, schools shut and rescue op on

Kerala remained on high alert on Monday (Aug 3) after torrential rain battered several parts of the state, prompting authorities to shut schools, warn residents in vulnerable areas and step up disaster management efforts as the risk of flooding intensified. Nine people have been reported dead due to the floods.

According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), three weather stations recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 5.30 am on Monday. Venkurinji in Pathanamthitta received the highest rainfall at 104.5 mm, followed by Udumbannoor in Idukki with 103.0 mm and Cheruthoni in Idukki with 101.5 mm.

Authorities warned that the situation could worsen in Pathanamthitta district, particularly in the Sabarimala region, where water levels in the Pamba river were expected to rise, affecting Ranni and surrounding areas.

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With heavy rain continuing across the state, district collectors in several districts declared a holiday for all educational institutions on August 3 as a precautionary measure. An online review meeting chaired by Chief Minister VD Satheesan with district collectors was also scheduled to assess the evolving weather situation and coordinate the state's response.

The office of Kerala Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh said relentless rainfall in the Sabarimala region had created a serious situation in Pathanamthitta district. It added that the minister was camping in the district to oversee disaster management and relief operations.

Vishnunadh also reviewed the situation at Kozhencherry along with Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey, senior government officials and other elected representatives, according to his office.

Residents living in low-lying areas have been advised to move to safer locations after overnight rainfall significantly increased the threat of flooding.

Apart from the three stations that crossed the 100 mm mark, several other locations also recorded substantial rainfall. Laha in Pathanamthitta received 87.0 mm, Thycattussery in Alappuzha recorded 80.0 mm, while Neriamangalam and Mattancherry in Ernakulam received 75.0 mm and 71.0 mm respectively.