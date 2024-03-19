India's top court seeks centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA rules

The Supreme Court has taken action on Tuesday regarding petitions requesting a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, setting April 9 as the next hearing date. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, requested time to address the 20 applications seeking a stay on the Rules until the apex court resolves petitions challenging the Act's constitutional validity.

No stay on citizenship grant amidst petitioners' appeals

Despite some petitioners urging for a stay, there is currently no halt on the grant of citizenship. Mehta clarified to the bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, that the CAA does not revoke anyone's citizenship.

The Centre notified the CAA rules on March 11, four years post its passage in Parliament. The Act aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Various opposition parties have criticized the CAA, labeling it 'discriminatory,' 'communal,' and 'anti-constitutional.' However, the Modi government asserts that the Act does not infringe upon anyone's citizenship rights. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated multiple times that the Act is not designed to revoke the rights of any citizen and provides relief to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries.

Shah, in an interview with ANI, emphasised that the CAA aims to alleviate the suffering of persecuted non-Muslim migrants by offering them Indian citizenship. He clarified that the law is intended to assist Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who fled religious persecution in their home countries.

As the Supreme Court awaits the government's response, the debate surrounding the CAA continues. While the government argues for the Act's humanitarian intent, critics raise concerns about its implications on India's secular fabric.