India’s PM Modi to address World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai

In a significant diplomatic event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai as the “guest of honour” on February 14. This marks the second time PM Modi has been invited to speak at the prestigious summit, the first being in 2018.

The WGS is an annual global gathering that brings together world leaders, policymakers, experts, and thought leaders from various fields to discuss and address pressing global issues.

The summit, scheduled from February 12 to 14, has been a staple in Dubai since 2013, attracting participants from governments, international organisations, academia, and the private sector. The development comes just a month after UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan graced the 10th Vibrant Gujarat edition in January as the chief guest.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed acknowledged the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by PM Modi, as a vital platform for economic growth and investment expertise exchange. Addressing attendees, he emphasized collaboration for prosperity.

The UAE president’s rare public speech at the summit reflects the high regard he holds for India and Indian PM Modi.

Previous editions of the WGS have seen notable speakers, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Georgia PM Irakli Garibashvili, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Kuwait, Indonesia, and Turkey. The participation of world leaders underscores the summit’s global significance.

Prime Minister Modi’s address in Dubai is part of his broader visit to the UAE, where he will also address the mega diaspora event, Ahlan (Hello) Modi, in Abu Dhabi on February 13.

The Zayed Sports City Stadium will host this grand gathering, touted as the largest diaspora event since Madison Square Garden in 2014. The UAE is home to a substantial Indian diaspora, numbering 3.5 million, one of the largest overseas Indian communities globally.

On February 14, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the UAE’s first traditional stone temple, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The Hindu temple is symbolic of the UAE’s ethos of inclusivity and tolerance. The land for the temple was given by the UAE government in 2015.

The ties between India and the UAE rest on three pillars: Energy, with oil trade from the UAE worth billions; Economy, highlighted by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), expected and the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) which was given a nod by Indian cabinet last week and expatriates, with a significant 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora contributing to the socio-economic fabric of the UAE.