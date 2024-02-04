Watch: French President Macron shares look-back video of his ‘exceptional’ India visit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (Feb 4) shared a look-back video on social media platform X, highlighting key moments of his trip to India. Macron was invited as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations of India on January 26. Interestingly, his trip started with a spectacular roadshow in Jaipur, a major sightseeing destination in Rajasthan state. Indian PM Narendra Modi accompanied him in the mega road show, where the duo was seen waving at people gathered on both sides of the road.

A look back at an exceptional trip in India. pic.twitter.com/ldldTasdOw — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 4, 2024 ×

The two leaders later explored Jaipur’s Jantar Mantar together, after shaking hands and posing for a photo before the media. The monument was built in 1734 and features the world's largest stone sundial. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site as well.