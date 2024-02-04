Watch: French President Macron shares look-back video of his ‘exceptional’ India visit
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (Feb 4) shared a look-back video on social media platform X, highlighting key moments of his trip to India. Macron was invited as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations of India on January 26. Interestingly, his trip started with a spectacular roadshow in Jaipur, a major sightseeing destination in Rajasthan state. Indian PM Narendra Modi accompanied him in the mega road show, where the duo was seen waving at people gathered on both sides of the road.
A look back at an exceptional trip in India. pic.twitter.com/ldldTasdOw— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 4, 2024
The two leaders later explored Jaipur’s Jantar Mantar together, after shaking hands and posing for a photo before the media. The monument was built in 1734 and features the world's largest stone sundial. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site as well.
Macron also visited the historic Amber Fort in the city, where he was accompanied by India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Deputy CM of Rajasthan Diya Kumari.
What made the trip exceptional?
Apart from the beaming bonhomie of the two leaders, the visit by the French president saw the signing of several crucial deals in sectors like defence, space exploration, civil aviation, science and technology, health, public administration and urban development.
The two nations also announced partnership and cooperation in areas like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), renewable energy and visa issues.
Notably, the UPI was formally launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris just days after Macron’s trip to India. The UPI is India's mobile-based payment system and allows people to make round-the-clock payments through a virtual payment address created by the customer.
During the visit, Macron also reiterated that his nation was willing to welcome 30,000 Indian students by the year 2030, in a major boost to people-to-people ties between the two friendly nations.
