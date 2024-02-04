PM Modi urges 'greater synergy' between nations for swift Justice delivery, tackling cross-border crimes

In his address at the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of international cooperation in delivering justice promptly while also underscoring the need for nations to work together in addressing cross-border challenges.

“Sometimes, ensuring justice in one country requires working with other countries. When we collaborate, we can understand each other’s systems better. Greater understanding brings greater synergy. Synergy boosts better and faster justice delivery. Therefore, such platforms and conferences are important,” said Modi.

“Similarly, we need to expand cooperation to investigation and justice delivery. Cooperation can happen even while respecting each other’s jurisdiction. When we work together, jurisdiction becomes a tool to deliver justice, not delay it,” the Indian PM added. He highlighted that criminals operate across various countries and regions, with the rise of cryptocurrency and cyber threats posing new challenges that require a modernised approach.

Addressing the role of legal education, Modi emphasised inclusivity and the need to bring more women into the legal profession. “The first step to do so is to make each domain inclusive at the educational level. When the number of women in law schools increases, the number of women in the legal profession will also increase. Participants in this conference can exchange ideas on how more women can be brought into legal education...The world needs young legal minds who have diverse exposure. Legal education also needs to adapt to changing times and technologies,” he further said.

The conference saw the participation of Attorney Generals and Solicitors from the Commonwealth nations spanning the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean as well as several global delegations. It functions as a distinctive platform, providing a space for engagement among diverse stakeholders within the Commonwealth legal community.