Indian Air Force to get 70 'HTT-40' made-in-India trainer aircraft from HAL

The Indian Government has approved the procurement of 70 'HTT-40' variant basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of more than Rs.6800cr. Built by India's government-run aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the aircraft would be delivered over a period of six years. These aircraft are meant to address the shortage of basic trainer aircraft that the IAF uses to train newly-inducted pilots.

In terms of specifications and features, the HTT-40 is a twin-seater, fully aerobatic turboprop aircraft with a fully air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics etc. The aircraft is also capable of being hot-refuelled (to refuel while the engine is running) and is equipped with zero-zero ejection seats (which enable ejections at low speeds and low altitudes, even in ground mishaps).

The procurement will include the 70 aircraft, their associated equipment and training aids including simulators. Being an indigenous solution, the aircraft is said to be configurable for upgrades to incorporate the futuristic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The HTT-40 contains nearly 56 per cent indigenous content, which will progressively increase to over 60 per cent through the indigenisation of major components and subsystems.

To fulfil this order, HAL would engage Indian private industry, including Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), in its supply chain and this procurement is said to have the potential to provide direct employment to 1,500 personnel and indirect employment for up to 3,000 individuals in more than 100 MSMEs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE