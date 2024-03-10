India: West Bengal's Trinamool Congress to reveal candidate list for upcoming general elections

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Indian political party with its bastion in West Bengal, is poised to reveal the names of all 42 candidates on Sunday (Mar 10) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

This comes amidst a backdrop of political maneuvering and shifting allegiances ahead of the Lok Sabha (Lower House of the Indian Parliament) polls, expected to be held in April-May.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC secured 22 seats, a decrease from its previous count in 2014. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the NDA alliance made significant gains, capturing 18 seats. In a show of poor performance in the state, the Congress at the time only managed to secure two seats in the last general elections of 2019.

As West Bengal is gearing up for the elections with 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state, TMC has earlier attempted to form a seat-sharing agreement with Congress as part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc. However, so far the talks have seemed to fail. As recently as Sunday (Mar 10), the West Bengal chief minister declared that there would be no seat adjustments with Congress in the state.

This is yet another statement by the state CM after her January comments where Banerjee affirmed the TMC's decision to contest alone in West Bengal after failed negotiations with the Congress. "Whatever proposal I gave them, they have refused all," she had stated while adding, "Since then, we have decided to go alone in Bengal."

The negotiations seemingly failed after TMC's stance on seat-sharing remained firm. The party had offered only two seats to Congress based on electoral performance criteria however as per TMC, Congress could not come in agreement with the said proposal.

Media reports citing sources have said that the candidate list may feature familiar names. This could include current MPs, while also introducing some fresh faces. In a surprising move, the TMC might also announce candidates from Assam, Meghalaya, and Uttar Pradesh, alongside those from West Bengal.

'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally

The announcement will coincide with the 'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally. The rally which will be led by the state CM is anticipated to draw a massive crowd of supporters. “We are organising a rally at Brigade Parade Grounds after a long time. It is going to be a historic event. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a message which we will take to every nook and corner of West Bengal and ensure the defeat of the BJP in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state,” PTI news agency said while quoting TMC leader Firhad Hakim.

This gathering is also occurring amid a flurry of political defections, with former TMC MLA Tapas Roy and BJP MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari making switches.

The TMC, however, faces challenges following recent controversies, notably the upheaval in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of land grab and sexual harassment against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh sparked violent protests. Founded by Mamata Banerjee in 1998, the AITC has rapidly ascended in West Bengal's politics after it broke away from the Indian National Congress.