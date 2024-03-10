PM Modi launches scathing attack on TMC, says ‘Trinamool made fake MNREGA job cards’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday (March 9) launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress and the opposition's INDIA bloc claiming that the "entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali" and that the government of West Bengal is unaffected when people are struggling or suffering.

While addressing a gathering in Siliguri, PM Modi accused the TMC of creating 25 lakh fake job cards to benefit the party's "tolabaz".

"TMC government gives money to people chosen by 'tolabaz'. It does not affect TMC whether you are struggling or suffering. The entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali. Atrocities against women and to loot the hard-earned money of the poor this is what TMC's 'tolabaz' do," he said.

He then slammed the TMC over the release of MGNREGA wages and said that the BJP-ruled Centre sends the money but the TMC government steals it.

"TMC government is looting you at every step. Modi sends the money for MNREGA wages from Delhi but the TMC government here has looted you at every step. To benefit the TMC's 'tolabaz', 25 lakh fake job cards were created and given to the people. If Modi sends money to the poor's houses, then the TMC government gives your money to the people chosen by 'tolabaz'," the Indian prime minister said.

He then said that the entire country saw what West Bengal was going through but "first the left did not listen to you and then the TMC also ignored you. They were busy looting the land of the poor".

"Therefore, when you gave me the opportunity I gave back all those facilities to you all. We gave free gas connections to the sisters under the Ujjwala scheme, but the TMC government is not even allowing Ujjwala gas connections to more than 14 lakh sisters. Yesterday on Women's Day, we have taken another step that now the gas cylinder will become cheaper by Rs 100 more. The free ration scheme has also been extended for another five years," he said.