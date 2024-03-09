Lok Sabha polls: DMK allots 10 seats for Congress in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu gave 10 seats to Congress in the state and neighbouring Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Besides the one Puducherry seat, the Dravidian party awarded the Congress nine seats in Tamil Nadu.

The seat-sharing deal was finalised by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai in the presence of AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Ajoy Kumar.